A loadmaster from 21st Special Operations Squadron looks over the Japan coastline during a spouse CV-22 Osprey incentive flight, May 12, 2023. The incentive flights gave spouses the opportunity to see what America's ‘Air Commandos of the Pacific’ do to integrate throughout the theater, giving insight into the mission that drives the daily sacrifices made to support their service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 23:45 Photo ID: 7802838 VIRIN: 230512-F-AE827-1168 Resolution: 6229x4153 Size: 7.08 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 14 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota spouses take incentive CV-22 flight [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.