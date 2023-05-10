Yokota spouses take incentive CV-22 flight

Yokota spouses take pictures of take off during CV-22 Osprey incentive flight, provided by the 353rd Special Operations Wing, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2023. Every spouse on the installation–home to the 374th Airlift Wing, Fifth Air Force, and U.S. Forces Japan–was invited to participate. Over 200 spouses rushed to sign up for the opportunity to fly on the Osprey, and even more got to experience the CV-22 simulator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly)

