    Yokota spouses take incentive CV-22 flight [Image 6 of 10]

    Yokota spouses take incentive CV-22 flight

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Yokota spouses take pictures of take off during CV-22 Osprey incentive flight, provided by the 353rd Special Operations Wing, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2023. Every spouse on the installation–home to the 374th Airlift Wing, Fifth Air Force, and U.S. Forces Japan–was invited to participate. Over 200 spouses rushed to sign up for the opportunity to fly on the Osprey, and even more got to experience the CV-22 simulator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 23:44
    Photo ID: 7802834
    VIRIN: 230512-F-AE827-1106
    Resolution: 7487x4991
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota spouses take incentive CV-22 flight [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CV-22
    Incentive flight
    USAF
    Spouse Appreciation Day
    Military Appreciation Month
    Yokota spouse

