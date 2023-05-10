Know Your Defender - Spc. Luis Cisneros

Meet U.S. Army Spc. Luis Cisneros, an infantryman with the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade.



Cisneros is participating in Swift Response 23, the first of three exercises that make up Defender 23. In addition to working with those from other countries, one of his goals for the exercise is to continue to foster teamwork within his unit.



“You have to build that camaraderie with your team,” said Cisneros. “When you are far from your family, your team becomes your second family.”



DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)

