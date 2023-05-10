Know Your Defender - Spc. Briana Clark

Meet U.S. Army Spc. Briana Clark, radio traffic operator assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, checks her equipment before a training mission in San Gregorio, Spain on May 13, 2023.



Clark is participating in Swift Response 23, the first of three exercises that make up Defender 23. In addition to working with those from other countries, she is enjoying putting her training to use.



“It’s really cool being out here and talking to other people,” said Clark. “It’s a good feeling being able to do your job for the Army.”



In addition to gaining the experience during exercises like Swift Response, she is growing her skillset with multiple benefits from the Army “especially things like being able to use the GI Bill for school,” she said.



DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Todd)

