Know Your Defender - Spc. Pharoah Magris

Meet U.S. Army Spc. Pharoah Magris, infantryman with the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, marks specific individual rounds during a training exercise in San Gregorio, Spain on May 13, 2023.



Magris is participating in Swift Response 23, the first of three exercises that make up Defender 23. He finds that military exercises have helped him better himself.



“I like the opportunities that the Army has given me by showing me how I can better provide for myself,” said Magris.



While it may seem odd to some, he explains why he takes the time to mark his ammo before the M240 machine gun range starts.



“Marking the rounds allows us to do ‘machine gun math.’ It allows us to maintain accountability during training missions,” he added. “It also allows us to let higher headquarters know how long we can suppress the enemy.”



DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 06:40 Photo ID: 7801079 VIRIN: 230513-A-WB015-114 Resolution: 1450x1018 Size: 368.12 KB Location: ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Know Your Defender - Spc. Pharoah Magris [Image 4 of 4], by SSG John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.