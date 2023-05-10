Know Your Defender - Sgt. McKinley Noel

Meet U.S. Army Sgt. McKinley Noel, assigned to the 54th Brigade Engineering Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, places camouflage paint on his face prior to a training mission in San Gregorio, Spain on May 13, 2023.



“In addition to the Army allowing you to be able to travel to other fantastic places, the camaraderie is second to none,” said Noel.



Noel credits the skills and practical knowledge gained in the military as a way to strengthen his future endeavors.



“The experiences I’ve gained not only as a Soldier, but also as a NCO can better prepare me to move forward in my Army career and even beyond,” said Noel.



DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Todd)

