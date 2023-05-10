Michigan-Latvia band performances mark State Partnership Program anniversary

Members of the Michigan National Guard's 126th Army Band march in the Latvian military parade celebrating the 33rd anniversary of Latvia’s restoration of independence, May 4, 2023 in Alūksne, Latvia. The 126th Army Band teamed up with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra to give three joint performances in Latvia between May 2-5, 2023. The performances were part of a series of events held to formally honor the 30th anniversary of cooperation under the State Partnership Program between Michigan and Latvia (National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Ashley Goodwin).

