Michigan-Latvia band performances mark State Partnership Program anniversary

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Andrew Schwallier conducts the Michigan National Guard's 126th Army Band and the Latvian National Guard Orchestra during a joint performance at Alūksne, Latvia, May 4, 2023. The 126th Army Band teamed up with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra to give three joint performances in Latvia between May 2-5, 2023. The performances were part of a series of events held to formally honor the 30th anniversary of cooperation under the State Partnership Program between Michigan and Latvia (National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Ashley Goodwin).

