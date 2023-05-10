Michigan-Latvia band performances mark State Partnership Program anniversary

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kimberly Ferrante conducts the Michigan National Guard's 126th Army Band and the Latvian National Guard Orchestra during a joint performance in Riga, Latvia, May 2, 2023. The 126th Army Band teamed up with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra to give three joint performances in Latvia between May 2-5, 2023. The performances were part of a series of events held to formally honor the 30th anniversary of cooperation under the State Partnership Program between Michigan and Latvia (National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Ashley Goodwin).

