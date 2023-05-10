Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan-Latvia band performances mark State Partnership Program anniversary [Image 4 of 6]

    Michigan-Latvia band performances mark State Partnership Program anniversary

    RIGA, LATVIA

    05.02.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    Members of the Latvian National Guard Orchestra rehearse for a performance in Riga, Latvia, May 2, 2023. The 126th Army Band teamed up with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra to give three joint performances in Latvia between May 2-5, 2023. The performances were part of a series of events held to formally honor the 30th anniversary of cooperation under the State Partnership Program between Michigan and Latvia (National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Ashley Goodwin).

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Michigan-Latvia musical performances mark State Partnership Program anniversary

