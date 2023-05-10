Members of the Latvian National Guard Orchestra rehearse for a performance in Riga, Latvia, May 2, 2023. The 126th Army Band teamed up with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra to give three joint performances in Latvia between May 2-5, 2023. The performances were part of a series of events held to formally honor the 30th anniversary of cooperation under the State Partnership Program between Michigan and Latvia (National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Ashley Goodwin).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 21:28 Photo ID: 7800671 VIRIN: 230502-A-ME297-432 Resolution: 1280x853 Size: 287.17 KB Location: RIGA, LV Web Views: 0 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan-Latvia band performances mark State Partnership Program anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.