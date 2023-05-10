Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Visits Point Mugu [Image 2 of 3]

    MCPON Visits Point Mugu

    NAS POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Knotts 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    230512-N-KD414-0101 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 12, 2023) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea answers a question during an all-hands call while visiting Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu, May 12, 2023. Honea listened to concerns and answered questions while discussing his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Knotts/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 19:56
    Photo ID: 7800507
    VIRIN: 230512-N-KD414-0101
    Resolution: 5730x3820
    Size: 16.78 MB
    Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
    This work, MCPON Visits Point Mugu [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Tyler Knotts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy's Top Enlisted Advisor Visits Ventura County

    MCPON
    Point Mugu
    US Navy
    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

