Navy's Top Enlisted Advisor Visits Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY - Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea visited Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, and Point Mugu May 12, 2023.



Honea, a native of Lubbock, Texas, assumed the duties as the 16th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy on September 8, 2022.



“I choose to stay onboard after 36-years of service in the Navy because I’m motivated, and I care about the Sailors,” said Honea. “That’s why I’m here today, because I’m passionate about serving with each of you, and I want to know what questions you have.”



Honea visited Port Hueneme and Point Mugu to engage with enlisted Sailors during All Hands Call (AHC) at each installation. Before he took questions, he talked about topics of war fighting readiness, professional development, quality-of-life, and military spouse appreciation.



“It’s the first MCPON I’ve met, and he made a good impression,” said Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Jelly Hernandez, assigned to NBVC. “He motivated me think about career development from a level that I could relate to.”



Yeoman Seaman Zachary McIrvin, assigned to NBVC agreed with Hernandez.



“He was approachable and gave us a roadmap that explained how each of us can be better,” said McIrvin.



“I loved how he talked about the relationship with his wife,” added Hernandez. “The stories about listening to her directions made me laugh, but also demonstrates the real importance of family and quality of life while having a tough job of service.”



The MCPON serves as an advisor to the CNO and to the Chief of Naval Personnel in matters dealing with enlisted personnel and their families. The MCPON is also an advisor to boards dealing with enlisted personnel issues; is the enlisted representative of the Department of the Navy at special events; may be called upon to testify on enlisted personnel issues before Congress and maintains a liaison with enlisted spouse organizations.



“When we’re better connected as humans, better connected shipmates, we're better overall,” said Honea. “If you are continually trying to make yourself better both personally and professionally, and if you’re continuing to make others’ lives better by having known who you are, you make organizations better simply because you’re a part of them; and that’s what we want in the Navy, the best teams.”



NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants.

