MCPON Visits Point Mugu

230512-N-KD414-0100 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 12, 2023) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea answers a question during an all-hands call while visiting Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu, May 12, 2023. Honea listened to concerns and answered questions while discussing his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Knotts/Released)

