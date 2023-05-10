Michigan-Latvia musical performances symbolize State Partnership Program's power

Latvian Sgt. Austris Universs performs at the piano in Latvia, in 1996. Twenty-seven years after their first joint performance, the 126th Army Band teamed up with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra to give three joint performances in Latvia between May 2-5, 2023. The performances were part of a series of events held to formally honor the 30th anniversary of cooperation under the State Partnership Program between Michigan and Latvia (Courtesy photo).

