Latvian Sgt. Austris Universs performs at the piano in Riga, Latvia, May 3, 2023, while U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Melaney Miller holds a photo of Universs performing in 1996. The 126th Army Band teamed up with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra to give three joint performances in Latvia between May 2-5, 2023. The performances were part of a series of events held to formally honor the 30th anniversary of cooperation under the State Partnership Program between Michigan and Latvia (National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Ashley Goodwin).
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 18:23
|Photo ID:
|7800294
|VIRIN:
|230503-A-ME297-819
|Resolution:
|3999x2666
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|RIGA, LV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan-Latvia musical performances symbolize State Partnership Program's power [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan-Latvia musical performances symbolize State Partnership Program
