    Michigan-Latvia musical performances symbolize State Partnership Program's power [Image 1 of 6]

    Michigan-Latvia musical performances symbolize State Partnership Program's power

    RIGA, LATVIA

    05.03.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    Latvian Sgt. Austris Universs performs at the piano in Riga, Latvia, May 3, 2023, while U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Melaney Miller holds a photo of Universs performing in 1996. The 126th Army Band teamed up with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra to give three joint performances in Latvia between May 2-5, 2023. The performances were part of a series of events held to formally honor the 30th anniversary of cooperation under the State Partnership Program between Michigan and Latvia (National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Ashley Goodwin).

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 18:23
    Location: RIGA, LV 
    This work, Michigan-Latvia musical performances symbolize State Partnership Program's power [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan-Latvia musical performances symbolize State Partnership Program

    Department of Defense
    U.S. European Command
    U.S. Army
    USAREUR
    The National Guard
    StrongerTogether

