Michigan-Latvia musical performances symbolize State Partnership Program's power

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Melaney Miller performs with the Michigan National Guard's 126th Army Band and the Latvian Central Military Band during a joint performance in Latvia in 1996. Latvian Sgt. Austris Universs performs in the background. The 126th Army Band teamed up with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra again to give three joint performances in Latvia between May 2-5, 2023. The performances were part of a series of events held to formally honor the 30th anniversary of cooperation under the State Partnership Program between Michigan and Latvia (Courtesy Photo).

