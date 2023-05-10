Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan-Latvia musical performances symbolize State Partnership Program's power [Image 4 of 6]

    Michigan-Latvia musical performances symbolize State Partnership Program's power

    LATVIA

    05.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Melaney Miller performs with the Michigan National Guard's 126th Army Band and the Latvian Central Military Band during a joint performance in Latvia in 1996. Latvian Sgt. Austris Universs performs in the background. The 126th Army Band teamed up with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra again to give three joint performances in Latvia between May 2-5, 2023. The performances were part of a series of events held to formally honor the 30th anniversary of cooperation under the State Partnership Program between Michigan and Latvia (Courtesy Photo).

