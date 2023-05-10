U.S. Army Sgt. Melaney Miller (right) performs with the Michigan National Guard's 126th Army Band and the Latvian National Guard Orchestra during a joint performance in Riga, Latvia, May 2, 2023. The 126th Army Band teamed up with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra to give three joint performances in Latvia between May 2-5, 2023. The performances were part of a series of events held to formally honor the 30th anniversary of cooperation under the State Partnership Program between Michigan and Latvia (National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Ashley Goodwin).
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 18:23
|Photo ID:
|7800299
|VIRIN:
|230502-A-ME297-265
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|247.46 KB
|Location:
|RIGA, LV
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan-Latvia musical performances symbolize State Partnership Program [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan-Latvia musical performances symbolize State Partnership Program
