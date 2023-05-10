Donnie Obreiter, 97th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) director, explains a new piece of equipment on the KC-46 Pegasus boom to Air Mobility Command civic leaders at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, April 27, 2023. The 97th MXS is an all-civilian workforce and makes up almost half of Altus AFB’s population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 17:22
|Photo ID:
|7800178
|VIRIN:
|230427-F-OI201-0602
|Resolution:
|5206x3464
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|5
This work, AMC Civic Leaders See Altus AFB Mission [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC Civic Leaders See Altus AFB Mission
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT