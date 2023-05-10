U.S. Air Force Airman Heather Price, 97th Training Squadron student, and Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, video chat with Price’s family at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, April 27, 2023. Price is training at Altus AFB to become a KC-46 Pegasus boom operator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)
AMC Civic Leaders See Altus AFB Mission
