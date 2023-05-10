Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Civic Leaders See Altus AFB Mission

    AMC Civic Leaders See Altus AFB Mission

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Heather Price, 97th Training Squadron student, and Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, video chat with Price’s family at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, April 27, 2023. Price is training at Altus AFB to become a KC-46 Pegasus boom operator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

    AMC
    Civic Leaders
    AETC

