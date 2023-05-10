U.S. Air Force Airman Heather Price, 97th Training Squadron student, and Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, video chat with Price’s family at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, April 27, 2023. Price is training at Altus AFB to become a KC-46 Pegasus boom operator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 17:21 Photo ID: 7800174 VIRIN: 230427-F-OI201-0407 Resolution: 5173x3442 Size: 1.9 MB Location: ALTUS, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC Civic Leaders See Altus AFB Mission [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.