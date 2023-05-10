AMC Civic Leaders See Altus AFB Mission

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Drake O'Neal, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron unilateral aircrew training rigging member, shows Air Mobility Command civic leaders how to pack a cargo parachute at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 27, 2023. The 97th LRS ‘Port Dawgs’ pack parachutes and create pallets to support the mobility mission at Altus AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

