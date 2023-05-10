Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Civic Leaders See Altus AFB Mission [Image 5 of 8]

    AMC Civic Leaders See Altus AFB Mission

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Natalie Redmond, Air Mobility Command (AMC) civic leader, takes a photo with Kelly Flannery, AMC civic leader, in the cargo area of a KC-46 Pegasus at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 27, 2023. Depending on fuel storage configuration, the KC-46 can carry a palletized load of up to 65,000 pounds of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

    This work, AMC Civic Leaders See Altus AFB Mission [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

