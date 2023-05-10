Natalie Redmond, Air Mobility Command (AMC) civic leader, takes a photo with Kelly Flannery, AMC civic leader, in the cargo area of a KC-46 Pegasus at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 27, 2023. Depending on fuel storage configuration, the KC-46 can carry a palletized load of up to 65,000 pounds of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 17:21 Photo ID: 7800175 VIRIN: 230427-F-OI201-0429 Resolution: 5397x3591 Size: 1.71 MB Location: ALTUS, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC Civic Leaders See Altus AFB Mission [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.