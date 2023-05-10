Soldiers with NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, participate in the Joint Allied Powers Demonstration Day during Exercise Noble Jump 23 at Capo Teulada in Sardinia, Italy May 12. Exercise Noble Jump is NATO’s premier exercise for the JVTF of the NATO Response Force (NRF) in 2023. The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (NATO photo by Corporal (OR-4) Martin Glinker DEU-A)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 08:14 Photo ID: 7798667 VIRIN: 230512-O-D0455-0234 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 14.59 MB Location: CAPO TEULADA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Noble Jump 23: Joint Allied Powers Demonstration Day [Image 12 of 12], by OR-4 Martin Glinker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.