Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Noble Jump 23: Joint Allied Powers Demonstration Day [Image 2 of 12]

    Noble Jump 23: Joint Allied Powers Demonstration Day

    CAPO TEULADA, ITALY

    05.12.2023

    Photo by OR-4 Martin Glinker 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Soldiers with NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, participate in the Joint Allied Powers Demonstration Day during Exercise Noble Jump 23 at Capo Teulada in Sardinia, Italy May 12. Exercise Noble Jump is NATO’s premier exercise for the JVTF of the NATO Response Force (NRF) in 2023. The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (NATO photo by Corporal (OR-4) Martin Glinker DEU-A)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 08:13
    Photo ID: 7798657
    VIRIN: 230512-O-D0455-0244
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 10.24 MB
    Location: CAPO TEULADA, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noble Jump 23: Joint Allied Powers Demonstration Day [Image 12 of 12], by OR-4 Martin Glinker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Noble Jump 23: Joint Allied Powers Demonstration Day
    Noble Jump 23: Joint Allied Powers Demonstration Day
    Noble Jump 23: Joint Allied Powers Demonstration Day
    Noble Jump 23: Joint Allied Powers Demonstration Day
    Noble Jump 23: Joint Allied Powers Demonstration Day
    Noble Jump 23: Joint Allied Powers Demonstration Day
    Noble Jump 23: Joint Allied Powers Demonstration Day
    Noble Jump 23: Joint Allied Powers Demonstration Day
    Noble Jump 23: Joint Allied Powers Demonstration Day
    Noble Jump 23: Joint Allied Powers Demonstration Day
    Noble Jump 23: Joint Allied Powers Demonstration Day
    Noble Jump 23: Joint Allied Powers Demonstration Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Bundeswehr
    #NRF
    #NobleJump23
    #VJTF23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT