230509-N-NU642-0004 IONIAN SEA (May 09, 2023) Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Alpino ( F594) conducted cross-deck boat operations with Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS JAMES E. WILLIAMS (DDG 95). USS James E Williams (DDG 95) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Cdr. Fernando Estrella).
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 05:44
|Photo ID:
|7798427
|VIRIN:
|230509-N-NU642-0004
|Resolution:
|2784x1856
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|11
This work, 230509-N-NU642-0004 [Image 8 of 8], by CDR Fernando Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT