    230509-N-NU642-0004 [Image 1 of 8]

    230509-N-NU642-0004

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Cmdr. Fernando Estrella 

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    230509-N-NU642-0004 IONIAN SEA (May 09, 2023) Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Alpino ( F594) conducted cross-deck boat operations with Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS JAMES E. WILLIAMS (DDG 95). USS James E Williams (DDG 95) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Cdr. Fernando Estrella).

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 05:44
    Photo ID: 7798427
    VIRIN: 230509-N-NU642-0004
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230509-N-NU642-0004 [Image 8 of 8], by CDR Fernando Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SNMG2 ALPINO ITS NAVY USS JAMES E. WILLIAMS DDG 95

