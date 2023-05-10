230512-N-DH616-0007 CAGLIARI (May 10, 2023) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS JAMES E. WILLIAMS (DDG 95) prepare for a line handling evolution during an inbound sea and anchor transit. USS James E Williams (DDG 95) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 05:44 Photo ID: 7798442 VIRIN: 230512-N-DH616-0007 Resolution: 5932x4584 Size: 2.16 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 11 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230512-N-DH616-0007 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Ezekiel Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.