230510-N-DH616-0026 IONIAN SEA (May 10, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E Williams (DDG 95) conducted a replenishment-at-sea with Italian Navy Vulcano-class logistics support ship ITS Vulcano (A5335). USS James E Williams (DDG 95) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).

