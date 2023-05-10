Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230510-N-DH616-0026 [Image 4 of 8]

    230510-N-DH616-0026

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran 

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    230510-N-DH616-0026 IONIAN SEA (May 10, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E Williams (DDG 95) conducted a replenishment-at-sea with Italian Navy Vulcano-class logistics support ship ITS Vulcano (A5335). USS James E Williams (DDG 95) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 05:44
    Photo ID: 7798439
    VIRIN: 230510-N-DH616-0026
    Resolution: 5197x4016
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230510-N-DH616-0026 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Ezekiel Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SNMG2 NATO RAS ITS VULCANO DDG95

