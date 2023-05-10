230510-N-DH616-0026 IONIAN SEA (May 10, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E Williams (DDG 95) conducted a replenishment-at-sea with Italian Navy Vulcano-class logistics support ship ITS Vulcano (A5335). USS James E Williams (DDG 95) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 05:44
|Photo ID:
|7798439
|VIRIN:
|230510-N-DH616-0026
|Resolution:
|5197x4016
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|10
