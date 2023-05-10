230510-N-NU642-0009 IONIAN SEA (May 10, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS JAMES E. WILLIAMS (DDG 95) conducts live fire gunnery exercise in the Ionian Sea. USS James E Williams (DDG 95) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Cdr. Fernando Estrella).

