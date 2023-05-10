Unifying the Skies: F-35 User Group in Action

U.S. Air Force Col. John Canty, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Force chair of the F-35 User Group, provides closing statements at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 11, 2023. The purpose of UG is to provide a forum for identification of, and solution to, theater challenges; enhance theater-wide F-35 interoperability, and aid in the sharing of enterprise level solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

