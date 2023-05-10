Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unifying the Skies: F-35 User Group in Action [Image 5 of 5]

    Unifying the Skies: F-35 User Group in Action

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Canty, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Force chair of the F-35 User Group, provides closing statements at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 11, 2023. The purpose of UG is to provide a forum for identification of, and solution to, theater challenges; enhance theater-wide F-35 interoperability, and aid in the sharing of enterprise level solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 05:34
    Photo ID: 7798426
    VIRIN: 230511-F-UJ371-237
    Resolution: 5217x2935
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unifying the Skies: F-35 User Group in Action [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Unifying the Skies: F-35 User Group in Action
    Unifying the Skies: F-35 User Group in Action
    Unifying the Skies: F-35 User Group in Action
    Unifying the Skies: F-35 User Group in Action
    Unifying the Skies: F-35 User Group in Action

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    F-15E
    Liberty Wing
    48FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT