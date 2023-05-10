Unifying the Skies: F-35 User Group in Action

Royal Netherlands Air Force Maj. Marcel Voorsluijs, European Air Group representative, discusses interoperability of F-35 technicians to the F-35 User Group at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 10, 2023. The F-35 European Air Chiefs meet biannually to discuss User Group issues and provide guidance, with the most recent meeting hosted by Italy in November 2022 and the next meeting scheduled for June 2023 at RAF Marham. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

