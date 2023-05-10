U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jessica Wright, materiel leader for aircraft and pilot systems, briefs the F-35 User Group about egress systems at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 9, 2023. The purpose of the UG is to provide a forum for identification of, and solution to, theater challenges; enhance theater-wide F-35 interoperability, and aid in the sharing of enterprise level solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 05:34
|Photo ID:
|7798422
|VIRIN:
|230509-F-UJ371-201
|Resolution:
|4320x2430
|Size:
|763.94 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|12
This work, Unifying the Skies: F-35 User Group in Action [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
