    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unifying the Skies: F-35 User Group in Action [Image 4 of 5]

    Unifying the Skies: F-35 User Group in Action

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Netherlands Air Force Capt. Luuk Mijlhoff, supply officer, talks about the deployment experience in Poland and Bulgaria at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 10, 2023. The F-35 European Air Chiefs meet biannually to discuss User Group issues and provide guidance, with the most recent meeting hosted by Italy in November 2022 and the next meeting scheduled for June 2023 at RAF Marham. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 05:34
    Photo ID: 7798425
    VIRIN: 230510-F-UJ371-226
    Resolution: 4192x2789
    Size: 706.88 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unifying the Skies: F-35 User Group in Action [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    F-15E
    Liberty Wing
    48FW

