230515-N-SK738-1032 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 15, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Luis Avalos, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), heaves a mooring line as the ship departs Naval Station Norfolk, May 15, 2023. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

