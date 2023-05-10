Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 7 of 7]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230515-N-SK738-1032 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 15, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Luis Avalos, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), heaves a mooring line as the ship departs Naval Station Norfolk, May 15, 2023. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 21:24
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 7 of 7], by SA Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

