230515-N-SK738-1077 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 15, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Erskine Moore, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), loads bullets into a .50-caliber gun, May 15, 2023. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 by SA Pierce Luck