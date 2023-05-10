230515-N-EL850-1039 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 15, 2023) Operation Specialist 3rd Class Miguel Mapue, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), monitors a screen as the ship pulls out of Naval Station Norfolk, May 15, 2023. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

