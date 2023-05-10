230515-N-XE013-1016 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 15, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd class John Zito, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), heaves a line, May 15, 2023. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Ruiz)

Date Taken: 05.15.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023