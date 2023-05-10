USS Antietam MEDEVAC Training

230515-N-KW492-0142 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 15, 2023) Sailors transfer a simulated casualty, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Tyke Tampus, from Cebu City, Philippines, into an MH-60R Sea Hawk during medical evacuation training on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, May 15, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023