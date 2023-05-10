Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam MEDEVAC Training [Image 4 of 8]

    USS Antietam MEDEVAC Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230515-N-KW492-0074 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 15, 2023) Sailors transfer Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Tyke Tampus, from Cebu City, Philippines, on a reeve sleeve as he simulates a casualty during medical evacuation training on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, May 15, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Antietam MEDEVAC Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDEVAC
    Warlords
    USS Antietam
    HSM-51

