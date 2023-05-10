USS Antietam MEDEVAC Training

230515-N-KW492-0133 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 15, 2023) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Keith Murray, from Crystal River, Florida, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Warlords embarked aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) briefs sailors on how to transfer a rescue litter aboard an MH-60R Sea Hawk during medical evacuation training on the flight deck of the Antietam in the Philippine Sea, May 15, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

