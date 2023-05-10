230515-N-KW492-0099 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 15, 2023) Sailors secure Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Tyke Tampus, from Cebu City, Philippines, to a rescue litter as he simulates a casualty during medical evacuation training on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, May 15, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 21:23
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS Antietam MEDEVAC Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
