Travis AFB conducts a maximum generation readiness event demonstrating warfighting capabilities

U.S. Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, second from left, Air Mobility Command director of operations Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, and Maj. Ryan Williams, second from right, 60th Air Mobility Wing Phoenix Spark venture lead, observe an autonomous machine during the Exercise Golden Phoenix Industry Day at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 9, 2023. During the exercise, key industry partners joined Travis Airmen to demonstrate technological advances and rapid acquisitions to enable AMC’s operations at the forward edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

