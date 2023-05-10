Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB conducts a maximum generation readiness event demonstrating warfighting capabilities [Image 2 of 4]

    Travis AFB conducts a maximum generation readiness event demonstrating warfighting capabilities

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen and key industry partners gather for a group photo at the Phoenix Spark Gonge Innovation Center during the Exercise Golden Phoenix Industry Day at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 9, 2023. During the exercise, key industry partners joined Travis Airmen to demonstrate technological advances and rapid acquisitions to enable AMC’s operations at the forward edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 18:46
    Photo ID: 7797880
    VIRIN: 230509-F-YT028-1113
    Resolution: 7432x4955
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, Travis AFB conducts a maximum generation readiness event demonstrating warfighting capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    Readiness
    Industry Day
    No Bounds
    TrUSt Travis
    Golden Phoenix

