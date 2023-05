U.S. Airmen and key industry partners gather for a group photo at the Phoenix Spark Gonge Innovation Center during the Exercise Golden Phoenix Industry Day at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 9, 2023. During the exercise, key industry partners joined Travis Airmen to demonstrate technological advances and rapid acquisitions to enable AMC’s operations at the forward edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 18:46 Photo ID: 7797880 VIRIN: 230509-F-YT028-1113 Resolution: 7432x4955 Size: 3.84 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB conducts a maximum generation readiness event demonstrating warfighting capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.