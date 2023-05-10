Industry partners participate in Golden Phoenix

Photo By Senior Airman Alexander Merchak | U.S. Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, second from left, Air Mobility Command director of...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alexander Merchak | U.S. Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, second from left, Air Mobility Command director of operations Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, and Maj. Ryan Williams, second from right, 60th Air Mobility Wing Phoenix Spark venture lead, observe an autonomous machine during the Exercise Golden Phoenix Industry Day at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 9, 2023. During the exercise, key industry partners joined Travis Airmen to demonstrate technological advances and rapid acquisitions to enable AMC’s operations at the forward edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – The Phoenix Spark lab hosted a two-day industry partner event during Exercise Golden Phoenix showcasing demonstrations between private industry partners, May 8-9.



The 60th Air Mobility Wing and the 621st Contingency Response Wing facilitated support for the event through scenario-based demonstrations focusing on how Team Travis can innovate across the joint force to streamline mobility operations.



Team Travis hosted senior leadership from Headquarters Air Mobility Command to include, Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, director of operations, strategic deterrence and nuclear integration for Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. He is responsible for policy, guidance, oversight and providing forces for rapid global mobility air operations around the world.



Cole was integrated into the scenario-based operations with the 621st Contingency Response Wing and 60th Air Mobility Wing Airmen to witness firsthand the multi-wing and joint operations incorporating readily available industry capabilities.



“This is what right looks like,” said Cole.



During the event, Cole, base leadership, and the Phoenix Spark Lab witnessed demonstrations from more than 13 industry partners, highlighting new technology and potential innovative solutions.



“The Phoenix Spark team at Travis is leaning forward, embracing innovation, and driving the narrative that we can always be faster and stronger,” said Maj Mike Meek, Wing Plans & Programs chief and exercise director. “The demonstrations during this event truly highlighted unique approaches to Air Force capabilities, demonstrating new ways to deter or win the next fight.”



During the same time frame, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. attended The Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security, May 9.



While attending the Ash Carter Exchange event, Kendall noted, “We have very valuable partners, very capable partners, and we need to utilize them as much as possible. We’re leaning forward more than we ever have before in terms of sharing technology, and we’re also using more foreign technology.”



For more information about Travis Phoenix Spark or how to get involved visit https://travisspark.com/