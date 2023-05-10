U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, Air Mobility Command director of operations Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, attends the Exercise Golden Phoenix Industry Day at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 9, 2023. During the exercise, key industry partners joined Travis Airmen to demonstrate technological advances and rapid acquisitions to enable AMC’s operations at the forward edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 18:46 Photo ID: 7797881 VIRIN: 230509-F-YT028-1203 Resolution: 6286x4195 Size: 846.36 KB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB conducts a maximum generation readiness event demonstrating warfighting capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.