Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HNLMS Tromp conducts live-fire during exercise Formidable Shield 2023 [Image 6 of 6]

    HNLMS Tromp conducts live-fire during exercise Formidable Shield 2023

    NORTH SEA

    05.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Royal Netherlands Navy De Zeven Provinciën-class frigate HNLMS Tromp (F803) conducts a live-fire engagement against a simulated threat while operating in the North Sea in support of exercise Formidable Shield 2023, May 9, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battlespaces to deliver effects. (Royal Netherlands Navy courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 14:03
    Photo ID: 7797220
    VIRIN: 230509-N-NO901-5003-N
    Resolution: 4265x2843
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HNLMS Tromp conducts live-fire during exercise Formidable Shield 2023 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HNLMS Tromp departs Norway for exercise Formidable Shield 2023
    HNLMS Tromp conducts live-fire during exercise Formidable Shield 2023
    HNLMS Tromp participates in exercise Formidable Shield 2023
    HNLMS Tromp conducts live-fire during exercise Formidable Shield 2023
    HNLMS Tromp departs Norway for exercise Formidable Shield 2023
    HNLMS Tromp conducts live-fire during exercise Formidable Shield 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Exercises

    TAGS

    NATO
    live-fire
    Royal Netherlands Navy
    IAMD
    HNLMS Tromp
    Formidable Shield 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT