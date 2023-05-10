HNLMS Tromp conducts live-fire during exercise Formidable Shield 2023

Royal Netherlands Navy De Zeven Provinciën-class frigate HNLMS Tromp (F803) conducts a live-fire engagement against a simulated threat while operating in the North Sea in support of exercise Formidable Shield 2023, May 9, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battlespaces to deliver effects. (Royal Netherlands Navy courtesy photo)

