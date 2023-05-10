Royal Netherlands Navy De Zeven Provinciën-class frigate HNLMS Tromp (F803) conducts a live-fire engagement against a simulated threat while operating in the North Sea in support of exercise Formidable Shield 2023, May 9, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battlespaces to deliver effects. (Royal Netherlands Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 14:03
|Photo ID:
|7797218
|VIRIN:
|230509-N-NO901-5002-N
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, HNLMS Tromp conducts live-fire during exercise Formidable Shield 2023 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
