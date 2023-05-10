Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HNLMS Tromp participates in exercise Formidable Shield 2023 [Image 3 of 6]

    HNLMS Tromp participates in exercise Formidable Shield 2023

    NORTH SEA

    05.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Commander KLTZ Ivone van Beusekom, Chief Operational Service (HOD) and Navigation Officer (NATO) navigate Royal Netherlands Navy De Zeven Provinciën-class frigate HNLMS Tromp (F803) out of port in Norway to join exercise Formidable Shield 2023, May 7, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battlespaces to deliver effects. (Royal Netherlands Navy courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 14:03
    Photo ID: 7797216
    VIRIN: 230507-N-NO901-3002-N
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HNLMS Tromp participates in exercise Formidable Shield 2023 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HNLMS Tromp departs Norway for exercise Formidable Shield 2023
    HNLMS Tromp conducts live-fire during exercise Formidable Shield 2023
    HNLMS Tromp participates in exercise Formidable Shield 2023
    HNLMS Tromp conducts live-fire during exercise Formidable Shield 2023
    HNLMS Tromp departs Norway for exercise Formidable Shield 2023
    HNLMS Tromp conducts live-fire during exercise Formidable Shield 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Exercises

    TAGS

    Norway
    Royal Netherlands Navy
    HNLMS Tromp
    Formidable Shield 2023
    F803

