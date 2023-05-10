HNLMS Tromp participates in exercise Formidable Shield 2023

Commander KLTZ Ivone van Beusekom, Chief Operational Service (HOD) and Navigation Officer (NATO) navigate Royal Netherlands Navy De Zeven Provinciën-class frigate HNLMS Tromp (F803) out of port in Norway to join exercise Formidable Shield 2023, May 7, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battlespaces to deliver effects. (Royal Netherlands Navy courtesy photo)
|05.07.2023
|05.15.2023 14:03
|7797216
|230507-N-NO901-3002-N
|5472x3648
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|4
|1
