230513-N-JO823-1105 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2023) Sailors assess a simulated patient during a medical drill in the main battle-dressing station of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 13, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 10:06
|Photo ID:
|7795108
|VIRIN:
|230513-N-JO823-1105
|Resolution:
|3032x1911
|Size:
|781.26 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|6
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Conduct Medevac Training [Image 9 of 9], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
