USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Conduct Medevac Training

230513-N-JO823-1068 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Selena Yanez, from Havelock, North Carolina, simulates use of an x-ray during a medical drill in the main battle-dressing station of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 13, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

