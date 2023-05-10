Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Conduct Medevac Training [Image 4 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Conduct Medevac Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230513-N-JO823-1081 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2023) Sailors transport a simulated patient during a medical drill in the main battle-dressing station of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 13, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 10:06
    Photo ID: 7795106
    VIRIN: 230513-N-JO823-1081
    Resolution: 3200x2019
    Size: 794.27 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Conduct Medevac Training [Image 9 of 9], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

